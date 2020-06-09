Half of people in Italy's Covid-19 hotspot test positive for antibodies
June 9, 2020 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than half the population of the northern city of Bergamo have Covid-19 antibodies, Deuutsche Welle reports citing a new study.
Health authorities tested a sample of 9,965 residents for a blood test between April 23 and June 3. Some 57% of them had antibodies, which indicates they came into contact with the disease.
Authorities said the test was based on a random sample and sufficiently broad to draw these conclusions, however, they later said that most of those tested were residents of the worst-hit areas and many had already been placed under quarantine.
A test of 10,404 health workers — generally considered to be higher risk — found 30% of them had tested positive.
Bergamo was the worst-hit city in Italy, with deaths increasing 568% over the average for March. The province reported 13,609 cases.
Photo. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo
