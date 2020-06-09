Karabakh reports five new coronavirus infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, June 9 announced five new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 64.

Health authorities said that one of the new confirmed cases had just arrived from Russia, while the rest had been exposed to people carrying the virus.

41 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 77 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.