Armenia: Nightclub dancers wear masks amid coronavirus outbreak
June 10, 2020 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dancers working in Armenian nightclubs wear masks as a precaution amid the spreading coronavirus in the country, PanARMENIAN.Net has learnt.
While some of the most popular strip clubs are still closed, others work and adhere to anti-epidemic measures.
Cabaret Charlotte, a nightclub that only recently reopened after the lockdown, closes at midnight every day.
Armenia allowed most businesses to reopen, including sit-down cafes, bars and nightclubs, beginning from May 4.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 428 to reach 14103 on Wednesday, June 10 morning. So far, 5226 people have recovered, 227 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 77 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
