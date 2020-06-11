Fascinating funnel cloud spotted over Armenian town

June 11, 2020 - 17:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive funnel cloud was spotted in the skies over the Armenian town of Gavar on Thursday, June 11.

It was seen forming and captured in photos, widely shared on social media and even described as a tornado.

Funnel clouds look a lot like tornados, which are potentially dangerous weather phenomena, and are pretty rare in Armenia.

The spinning, cone-shaped clouds that consist of water droplets and air become tornados only if they touch the land.

