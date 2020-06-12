Armenia extends state of emergency for third time

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13, giving the government more leverage to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The government approved the decision on Friday, June 12.

Under the state of emergency first declared in mid-March, the movement of citizens was restricted for several weeks, but most restrictions have already been removed.

Armenians are now required to wear masks when leaving their homes and in public areas, inside cars when there are other people besides the driver, and in the street.

Public gatherings are prohibited with the exception of those authorized by the Commandant.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 15,281 on Friday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.