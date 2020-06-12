7000 coronavirus patients in Armenia receiving treatment at home

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 7000 coronavirus patients (more than two thirds of active cases) have been told to self-quarantine and are watched by doctors at home in Armenia, while 1800 others are receiving inpatient treatment in hospitals, Deputy Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan has revealed.

There are currently 9,298 active cases of the virus in the country.

According to Avanesyan, 425 coronavirus patients in the country are in serious condition and 100 are in critical condition, while 23 patients are placed on ventilators at the moment.

The government on Friday extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 15,281 on Friday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.