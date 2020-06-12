Health Minister: 10 French doctors expected in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has said that 10 doctors are expected to arrive in Armenia from France, Aysor.am reports.

Torosyan told reporters on Friday, June 12 that Lithuania’s government too has expressed readiness to send a medical team to help Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“Around 50 doctors from Russia will be visiting and working here for several weeks,” the Health Minister said.

“We are also negotiating with the European office of the World Health Organization to arrange a visit by a special team for medical emergencies. Polish and Israeli teams, for instance, have a lot of experience, they are helping several countries now.”

It was reported earlier that Georgia is ready to send healthcare professionals to Armenia.

The government on Friday extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 15,281 on Friday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.