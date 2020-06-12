Taiwan airport offers "pretend to go abroad" airport tours

PanARMENIAN.Net - With planes grounded and most tourism on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, one Taiwanese airport has come up with a unique solution to help citizens get their travel fix.

Taipei's Songshan airport will give 90 people the chance to take a tour of their airport and relive the experience of going through immigration, boarding a plane and then disembarking and returning home, CNN reports.

"Can't leave (Taiwan), then pretend to go abroad at Songshan," a flier posted to the airport's website read.

Songshan is the smaller of Taipei's two international airports and is located in the center of the city beside the Keelung River.

International tourism has been effectively stopped in most of the world as countries shut their borders to try and avoid outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, which has already infected more than 7 million people globally.

Some countries are already looking into innovative ways to boost their travel industries. In one example, Australia and New Zealand are working to organize a "travel bubble" between the two countries.

Taiwan locked down its borders in March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, and foreign nationals are still banned from visiting the island.