Armenia: Covid-19 death rate among patients on ventilators at 90%

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coronavirus death rate among patients placed on ventilators is about 90% in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Friday, June 12.

Torosyan said 70% of patients in critical condition die in the the country․

Deputy Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan revealed earlier that some 7000 coronavirus patients (more than two thirds of active cases) have been told to self-quarantine and are watched by doctors at home in Armenia, while 1800 others are receiving inpatient treatment in hospitals.

The government on Friday extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 15,281 on Friday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.