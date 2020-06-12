Georgia reports 15 new coronavirus infections
June 12, 2020 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Friday, June 12 reported 15 coronavirus infections, brining the number of cases to 843.
The country has also announced 13 deaths and 697 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 3026 individuals are under quarantine, while 297 others are watched by doctors.
