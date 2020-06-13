Armenia PM reports biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
June 13, 2020 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, June 13 morning that a record number of new coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
Pashinyan said the number of infections grew by 723, the biggest single day jump since the beginning of the outbreak.
Six more people have died from Covid-19, while 442 others have recovered, the PM revealed.
Pashinyan said he is upset about the new figures, but also because people continue to not comply with the restrictions imposed by the virus.
The government on Friday extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13. Armenians are now required to wear masks when leaving their homes and in public areas, inside cars when there are other people besides the driver, and in the street.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 16004, 6081 people have recovered, 264 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
