Slovenia to impose 14-day quarantine for travelers from Armenia
June 13, 2020 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Slovenia will introduce an obligatory 14-day quarantine for most people coming to Slovenia from 31 states, including Armenia.
The decision entered into force Saturday, June 13 and applies to countries where the epidemiologic situation has worsened over the past weeks, such as Sweden, Britain, Russia, United States and Brazil.
The European country will open its borders for citizens of Montenegro and neighbouring Italy on June 15, Reuters cited the government as saying in a statement on Friday.
Slovenia, which introduced a general coronavirus lockdown in the middle of March, has started gradually lifting it since April 20. In May it became the first European state to call an end to its coronavirus epidemic.
Since May it has already reopened its borders to citizens from 17 states, including neighbouring Croatia, Hungary and Austria.
