Daily Turkish coronavirus cases double from early June level

June 15, 2020 - 10:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 1,562 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday, June14, almost double the level to which they had fallen in early June when Ankara lifted travel restrictions and reopened facilities, Reuters reports.

The daily number of cases had been below 1,000 from late May until last Friday, hitting a low of 786 on June 2. In the last 24 hours, 15 people died, bringing total fatalities to 4,807, the ministry data showed.

There have been a total 178,239 cases of COVID-19 in Turkey.

Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas
