Israel nearing deal with Moderna on coronavirus vaccine supply
June 15, 2020 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel is close to signing a deal with US biotech firm Moderna to supply it with a vaccine against Covid-19 if the company’s drug development is successful, Channel 13 TV reported Sunday, June 14, according to Times of Israel.
Moderna Therapeutics is a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company co-founded by Armenian entrepreneur Noubar Afeyan.
The company announced last week that it will enter the third and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants.
The report comes as countries jostle to ensure that they will be among the first to receive vaccines when they are developed. It did not divulge any of the parameters of the deal, saying only that it would be signed soon.
Moderna's vaccine, which is the first experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U․S․ is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer has said. The vaccine will be tested in 30,000 volunteers - some given the real shot and some a dummy shot.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Daily Beast: Armenian Cognac might be the booze world's best secret Food and travel writer Benjamin Kemper has unveiled an article about how the legacy of the Armenian brandy
New political tensions boiling over in Armenia: What you need to know Recent events and several criminal cases involving Gagik Tsarukyan have intensified political tensions in Armenia.
Armenian Patriarch urges Christian space in Hagia Sophia The Patriarch said "may Hagia Sophia become a symbol of the peace of humanity in our era.”
Armenia reports 19 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 years 83,600 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.