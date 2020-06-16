New Zealand confirms two new Covid-19 cases in 24 days
June 16, 2020 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New Zealand said on Tuesday, June 16 that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country, CNA reports.
The new infections are a setback to New Zealand, which lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls last week, declaring it had no new or active cases of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had warned that new cases may come up in the future as New Zealanders return home, and some others were allowed in under special conditions.
The two new cases were women aged in their 30s and 40s who visited a dying parent in Wellington, the director-general of health said in a news conference.
Both women arrived in New Zealand on Jun 7 from the UK, via Doha and Brisbane and were in an isolation facility in Auckland. They were given special permission to leave the facility to visit the dying parent in Wellington. Both are self-isolating now, Ashley Bloomfield said.
This takes the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,506 cases, deaths from the disease remain at 22.
Stephen King teases fans with "Friday the 13th" book idea The story would follow Voohees’ “hellish fate” of having to be killed at Camp Crystal Lake over and over again.