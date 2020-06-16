Research: People aged 20 or under are half as likely to contract Covid-19
June 16, 2020 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - People under 20 years old are estimated to be about half as susceptible to the Covid-19 infection as those aged 20 or over, CNN cited a new modeling study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine as saying on Tuesday, June 16.
The research, conducted by Nicholas Davies, Rosalind Eggo and colleagues at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, used transmission models to estimate disease susceptibility and the relation of age to cases.
The researchers estimate that clinical symptoms manifest in around 21% of 10- to 19-year olds. This estimate rises to around 69% in people aged 70 or over.
They write that children could be less susceptible to catching Covid-19 from contact with an infected person and could experience less severe disease.
The authors said more research is needed into transmission caused by asymptomatic infections, but interventions to curb transmission that are aimed at children might have only a relatively small impact – especially if transmission from asymptomatic infections is low.
Countries with lower average population age could have fewer cases of Covid-19 per capita, the study said.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
National Assembly allows arrest of lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan The move comes amid a probe into businesses run by him and several criminal cases involving the lawmaker.
Armenia: Parliament strips Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity The move comes amid a probe into businesses owned by him and several criminal cases involving the lawmaker.
WhatsApp launches digital payment service The move comes as Facebook pushes ahead with plans to bring more e-commerce to its platforms.
India says three soldiers killed in Ladakh 'face-off' with China The incident follows weeks of rising tensions and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both sides.