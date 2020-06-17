India says 20 troops killed in fighting with China
June 17, 2020 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twenty Indian soldiers were killed during "hand-to-hand" fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed Himalayan region, India's military said, the first deadly clash between the nuclear powers in decades, AFP reports.
Both sides blamed the other for Monday, June 15's violence, which followed weeks of rising tensions over their competing territorial claims, with thousands of extra troops deployed.
The clashes reportedly involved intense fighting and no gunfire, in line with longstanding tactics to avoid a full military battle over the disputed 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border.
An Indian army source said there was no shooting but there were "violent hand-to-hand scuffles".
The fighting occurred in the precipitous, rocky terrain of the strategically important Galwan Valley, which lies between China's Tibet and India's Ladakh.
The soldiers threw punches and stones at each other, with Chinese troops allegedly attacking their Indian counterparts with rods and nail-studded clubs during the more than six-hour fight, the Hindustan Times reported.
India initially said three of its troops had died, and that there were "casualties on both sides".
But in a statement late Tuesday the army added 17 more critically injured were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures... (and) succumbed to their injuries".
China's defence ministry confirmed the incident had resulted in casualties but did not give the nationality of the victims or any other details.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
NBA prospect Gary Chivichyan nominated for ESPYS Award He is dubbed the “Armenian Sniper” for his noteworthy skill at long-range shooting and scoring.
Kim Kardashian celebrates as another inmate is saved from death sentence The inmate maintains he isn’t guilty however he was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection.
Armenian Genocide discussed at Turkish Presidency The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency gathered for five hours on June 16.
Health Minister: Anti-epidemic movement slowly bearing fruit Arsen Torosyan shared an infographic showing the actual figures and the predicted ones.