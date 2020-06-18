Karabakh reports three new coronavirus infections
June 18, 2020 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Thursday, June 18 announced three new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 94.
Health authorities said a new cluster of virus cases has emerged in aregion where no infections had been reported.
56 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 94 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
