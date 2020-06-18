Kim Kardashian launching criminal justice podcast with Spotify
June 18, 2020 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has added a new venture to her business empire - a podcast series with Spotify, Evening Standard reveals.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has Armenian, has signed an exclusive deal with the streaming platform to co-host and co-produce a podcast focusing on criminal justice reform with TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the show will focus on Rothschild Ansaldi’s investigation of the case surrounding Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 and was later sentenced to execution.
In 2010, after new evidence presented by Keith’s attorneys raised doubts about his guilt, the death sentence was commuted by the governor of Ohio.
Kardashian, who is currently studying to become a criminal justice lawyer and plans to take her exams in 2022, was showing a growing interest in judicial reform in recent years.
In 2018, she visited the White House to lobby President Donald Trump over the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been jailed for over 20 years on a non-violent drugs charge.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ex-President will be released on $4m bail Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan will be released from prison on AMD 2 billion bail.
Kobe Bryant pilot thought he was climbing rather than descending The helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.
Denialism has no future, Armenia tells Turkey Turkey's justification of the Armenian Genocide and insulting its victims are nothing new, a spokeswoman said.
Twitter introduces voice tweets Creating a voice tweet is similar to regular tweeting, but users tap a new icon with wavelengths on it to record.