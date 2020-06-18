Kim Kardashian launching criminal justice podcast with Spotify

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has added a new venture to her business empire - a podcast series with Spotify, Evening Standard reveals.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has Armenian, has signed an exclusive deal with the streaming platform to co-host and co-produce a podcast focusing on criminal justice reform with TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the show will focus on Rothschild Ansaldi’s investigation of the case surrounding Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 and was later sentenced to execution.

In 2010, after new evidence presented by Keith’s attorneys raised doubts about his guilt, the death sentence was commuted by the governor of Ohio.

Kardashian, who is currently studying to become a criminal justice lawyer and plans to take her exams in 2022, was showing a growing interest in judicial reform in recent years.

In 2018, she visited the White House to lobby President Donald Trump over the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been jailed for over 20 years on a non-violent drugs charge.