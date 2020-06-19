Brazil nearing 1 million coronavirus cases
June 19, 2020 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil is nearing 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases after another daily spike Thursday, June 18, CNN reports.
The country's health ministry reported another 22,765 new cases Thursday, bringing its total number of cases to 978,142.
The ministry also confirmed 1,238 new deaths from the virus on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 47,748.
