Armenia reports 551 coronavirus cases in the past day
June 20, 2020 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 551 to reach 19,708 on Saturday, June 20 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 588 more people have recovered, 13 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
93,786 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 8,854 people have recovered, 332 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 113 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
Brazil passes 1 million coronavirus infections The grim milestone for Brazil marks a new nadir for the world’s second worst-hit country.
"Lord of the Rings" and "Alien" star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 Sir Ian, was nominated for an Oscar as Olympic running coach Sam Mussabini in "Chariots of Fire".
Justin Kluivert wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan to stay at Roma When asked about the rumours, the Dutch forward refused to be drawn on his own future.
UK government faces legal action over handling of Covid-19 outbreak The family of an NHS pharmacist who died from Covid -19 will lodge a civil claim.