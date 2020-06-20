Armenia reports 551 coronavirus cases in the past day

Armenia reports 551 coronavirus cases in the past day
June 20, 2020 - 11:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 551 to reach 19,708 on Saturday, June 20 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 588 more people have recovered, 13 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

93,786 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 8,854 people have recovered, 332 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 113 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

