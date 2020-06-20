Beijing reports 22 new local Covid-19 cases
June 20, 2020 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Beijing Health Commission said on Saturday, June 20 that the city registered 22 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising total infections to 205 since a local cluster was discovered in the Xinfadi wholesale market on June 11, CGTN reports.
Friday's cases were reported in three Beijing districts: 13 in Fengtai, eight in Daxing, and one in Haidian.
Four suspected cases and two asymptomatic cases were also registered on Friday, according to the commission.
No imported cases were reported on Friday, it added.
