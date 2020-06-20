EU: Number of asylum seekers from Armenia drops by 37%

EU: Number of asylum seekers from Armenia drops by 37%
June 20, 2020 - 16:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of requests from Armenian asylum seekers looking to make the EU countries their new home has decreased 37% year-on-year.

645 applications were filed in the first three months of 2020 against the 1025 application filed in the same period last year.

Europe’s borders have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so figures released by Eurostat were affected by the lack of travel this year.

