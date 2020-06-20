EU: Number of asylum seekers from Armenia drops by 37%
June 20, 2020 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of requests from Armenian asylum seekers looking to make the EU countries their new home has decreased 37% year-on-year.
645 applications were filed in the first three months of 2020 against the 1025 application filed in the same period last year.
Europe’s borders have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so figures released by Eurostat were affected by the lack of travel this year.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Eskimo Pies to drop name over racial insensitivity The owner said they had been considering renaming the ice cream bar and popsicle for some time.
Armenia parliament speaker slams MEPs' biased statement Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament.
Beijing reports 22 new local Covid-19 cases The cases were reported in three Beijing districts: 13 in Fengtai, eight in Daxing, and one in Haidian.
Armenia reports 551 coronavirus cases in the past day 93,786 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.