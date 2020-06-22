Dubai airports to welcome tourists beginning from July 7
June 22, 2020 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Airports in Dubai will welcome tourists from July 7, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Sunday, June 21.
Tourists will be required to present a recent Covid-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at the airport, Khaleej Times reports.
The Supreme Committee said the emirate's airports would start receiving residents stranded abroad from Monday. It also said that citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas from June 23.
The move came as the committee announced new protocols and conditions for citizens, residents and tourists travelling to or out of Dubai.
The committee said the announcements will allow thousands of people affected by restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to resume their travel plans.
Almost 45,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the United Arab Emirates, including 302 deaths as of Monday.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports 320 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours 96,843 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia coronavirus infections surpass 20,000 95,754 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia parliament speaker slams MEPs' biased statement Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament.
Karabakh reports one new Covid-19 infection 63 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 78 others are quarantined.