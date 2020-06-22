Poaching increases in Asia, Africa amid coronavirus lockdowns

Poaching increases in Asia, Africa amid coronavirus lockdowns
June 22, 2020 - 12:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Poaching in parts of Asia and Africa have become increasingly common amid the coronavirus pandemic, as people left jobless turn to wildlife to make money and feed their families, The Associated Press says in a fresh article.

Authorities in India are concerned this spike in poaching not only could kill more endangered tigers and leopards but also species these carnivores depend upon to survive.

In many parts of the developing world, coronavirus lockdowns have sparked concern about increased illegal hunting that’s fueled by food shortages and a decline in law enforcement in some wildlife protection areas. At the same time, border closures and travel restrictions slowed illegal trade in certain high-value species.

One of the biggest disruptions involves the endangered pangolin. Often caught in parts of Africa and Asia, the anteater-like animals are smuggled mostly to China and Southeast Asia, where their meat is considered a delicacy and scales are used in traditional medicine.

In April, the Wildlife Justice Commission reported traders were stockpiling pangolin scales in several Southeast Asia countries awaiting an end to the pandemic.

Rhino horn is being stockpiled in Mozambique, the report said, and ivory traders in Southeast Asia are struggling to sell the stockpiles amassed since China’s 2017 ban on trade in ivory products. The pandemic compounded their plight because many Chinese customers were unable to travel to ivory markets in Cambodia, Laos and other countries.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Red Cross urges against "vaccine nationalism"
Armenia: Chairman of State Revenue Committee resigns
Spain: Mortality spiked 155% in worst week of epidemic
Russia reports 8831 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
UN adopts Armenia-sponsored resolution on genocide prevention Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia continues to promote this important topic in the international agenda.
Australian Senator affirms support for Justice Initiative Hughes was elected to the Senate in 2019 after a career as a respected adviser to Federal parliamentarians.
Mkhitaryan says wants to enjoy every minute of remaining career Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he wants to enjoy every minute of playing football.
CoE: Armenia crisis can be solved with Venice Commission’s guidance The Venice Commission recommended introducing a new transitional period to tackle the crisis.