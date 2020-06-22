Research: Antibody levels in recovered coronavirus patients decline quickly

Research: Antibody levels in recovered coronavirus patients decline quickly
June 22, 2020 - 18:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levels of an antibody found in recovered Covid-19 patients fell sharply in 2-3 months after infection for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, according to a Chinese study, raising questions about the length of any immunity against the novel coronavirus, Reuters reports.

The research, published in Nature Medicine on June 18, highlights the risks of using Covid-19 ‘immunity passports’ and supports the prolonged use of public health interventions such as social distancing and isolating high-risk groups, researchers said.

Health authorities in some countries such as Germany are debating the ethics and practicalities of allowing people who test positive for antibodies to move more freely than others who don’t.

The research, which studied 37 symptomatic patients and 37 asymptomatic patients, found that of those who tested positive for the presence of the IgG antibody, one of the main types of antibodies induced after infection, over 90% showed sharp declines in 2-3 months.

The median percentage decrease was more than 70% for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

For neutralising serum antibodies, the median percentage of decrease for symptomatic individuals was 11.7%, while for asymptomatic individuals it was 8.3%.

The study was conducted by researchers at Chongqing Medical University, a branch of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other institutes.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Red Cross urges against "vaccine nationalism"
Armenia: Chairman of State Revenue Committee resigns
Spain: Mortality spiked 155% in worst week of epidemic
Russia reports 8831 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
UN adopts Armenia-sponsored resolution on genocide prevention Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia continues to promote this important topic in the international agenda.
Australian Senator affirms support for Justice Initiative Hughes was elected to the Senate in 2019 after a career as a respected adviser to Federal parliamentarians.
Mkhitaryan says wants to enjoy every minute of remaining career Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he wants to enjoy every minute of playing football.
CoE: Armenia crisis can be solved with Venice Commission’s guidance The Venice Commission recommended introducing a new transitional period to tackle the crisis.