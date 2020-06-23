Karabakh coronavirus cases surpass 100

Karabakh coronavirus cases surpass 100
June 23, 2020 - 13:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Monday, June 23 announced six new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 103.

Health authorities said five of the new cases had already been self-isolated, while the sixth one had been exposed to a person carrying the virus.

65 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 74 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.

