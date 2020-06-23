Massive neolithic ring discovered near Stonehenge
June 23, 2020 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The mystery near and around Stonehenge keeps growing. The latest revelation is the discovery of a ring of at least 20 prehistoric shafts about 2 miles from the famous Neolithic site of immense upright stones, NPR reports citing an announcement from the University of Bradford.
Archaeologists say the "astonishing" shafts in Durrington Walls date back to 2,500 B.C.E., and form a circle more than 2 km (1.2 miles) in diameter. Each one measures up to 10 meters (33 feet) in diameter and 5 meters (16 feet) deep.
Researchers say there may have been more than 30 of the shafts at one time.
"The area around Stonehenge is among the most studied archaeological landscapes on Earth and it is remarkable that the application of new technology can still lead to the discovery of such a massive prehistoric structure which, currently, is significantly larger than any comparative prehistoric monument that we know of in Britain, at least," said Professor Vincent Gaffney of the University of Bradford.
The research was conducted by a consortium of archaeologists as part of the Stonehenge Hidden Landscape Project. The University of Bradford was the lead institution, joined by Vienna's Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Archaeological Prospection and Virtual Archaeology; the Universities of Birmingham, St Andrews and Warwick; the University of Wales Trinity Saint Davids; and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre at the University of Glasgow.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: 71,000 jobs were cut in April, 50,000 were restored in May Pashinyan said live on Facebook that the country should avoid imposing a lockdown again at all costs.
Armenia lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus After his test returned positive, Enfiajyan said in a Facebook post that he has no complaints.
Raiola pushes Arsenal in Mkhitaryan – Kluivert swap deal Raiola believes the Gunners would only need to bump up their offer by two million euros.
Aurora to honor humanitarians and Covid-19 heroes in New York A hundred years ago, $200 million was raised to help the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.