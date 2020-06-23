Turkey planning special agency to promote Armenian Genocide denial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is planning to set up an independent civilian agency to promote the denial of the Armenian Genocide, during which the Ottoman empire killed more than 1.5 million Armenians between 1915 and 1923.

The decision to establish such a body was made at the High Advisory Board meeting at the Presidential Complex last week, according to Turkish media reports.

The new approach to address the Genocide had been on the Turkish government’s agenda since the U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, Daily Sabah reports.

The Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 was masterminded and perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire and has been recognized by dozens of countries, hundreds of local governments and international organizations. Turkey denies to this day.