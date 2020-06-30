WHO: Covid-19 pandemic "not even close to being over"
June 30, 2020 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The coronavirus pandemic is "not even close to being over", the WHO warned Monday, June 29, as the global death toll passed half a million and cases surged in Latin America and the United States, AFP reports.
In another grim milestone, the number of infections recorded worldwide topped 10 million, while some authorities reimposed lockdown measures that have crippled the economies worldwide.
"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
"But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over," he said, adding that "although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up."
The virus emerged at least six months ago in China, where the WHO will send a team next week in the search for its origin, Tedros said.
Covid-19 is still rampaging across the US, which has recorded more than 125,000 deaths and 2.5 million cases -- both around a quarter of the global totals.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Coronavirus: Karabakh sending humanitarian aid to U.S. David Melkumyan said medical supplies manufactured in Karabakh will be sent to California.
Armenian lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan contracts coronavirus Tsarukyan’s son, as well as several members of his party were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19.
Survey: Armenians less inclined to leave country forever after revolution The report reveals that 24% of people would leave Armenia forever to live somewhere else.
ProDigi: Women-led businesses are possible in Armenia Women-led businesses are becoming common throughout the world, and Armenia is no exception․