Armenian lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan contracts coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan has revealed that he has contracted coronavirus.

The leader of the Prosperous Armenia party said that the virus “does not bypass kind people” either. He had earlier joked that kind people do not get coronavirus.

Tsarukyan’s son, as well as several members of his party, were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 415 to reach 25,542 on Tuesday, June 30 morning․ So far, 14,048 people have recovered, 443 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 147 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.