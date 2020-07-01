Lebanon heads for famine as pandemic accelerates hunger
July 1, 2020 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanon is battling its worst economic crisis in modern history, and now there are fears the country is about to repeat the 1915-18 famine, The Telegraph reports.
In the past week alone, the Lebanese pound has lost over 40% of its value. Millions of people are watching their savings and salaries disappear as food inflation hits nearly 200 per cent.
Hit by its worst economic crisis in modern history, the Lebanese pound has lost over 80% of its value since October, when nationwide anti-corruption protests began to rock the country. Despite a decades-long peg of 1,500 to the dollar, people now widely use the black market value of the pound as a reference of the currency’s real worth.
According to a recent UN report, by the end of April over half of the country was struggling to put the most basic produce on the table as food prices had risen by 56 per cent since October. Preliminary results show that between mid-March and May, they rose by 50 per cent.
Accelerated by the pandemic, unemployment is soaring, the value of wages are plummeting and prices continue to skyrocket. Lebanon is also host to around 1.5m refugees – the most per capita in the world.
And it is no longer refugees and other vulnerable people who are concerned about being able to feed their families as Lebanon’s economic turmoil continues to spiral out of control.
Photo: Abbie Cheeseman
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan: Armenia death rate grew by 30% in June y/y The PM reminded that the number of deaths in the first five months of 2020 was lower against the same period last year.
819 members invited to the Oscars to diversify the Academy Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the Hollywood figures invited to join the Academy.
Prague citizens see coronavirus out with dinner աt 500-metre table People filled the bridge, a landmark that runs between historic Prague quarters on the banks of the Vltava river.
Viva-MTS celebrating the 15th anniversary The event will be streamed on July 1, at 19:00 on Viva-MTS official Facebook page.