Auschwitz reopens to visitors after a coronavirus pause
July 1, 2020 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau reopens July 1. The downtime was used for maintenance and restoration, Deutsche Welle reports.
Like many museums in Europe, the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland's Oświęcim has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On March 12, 2020, the international memorial on the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp closed to visitors. Guided tours could no longer take place. "The budget has collapsed," the museum's website announced, with a call for donations. "We are appealing to all those who are concerned with preserving memory."
The extensive memorial work is financed largely by paid group tours, pre-booked on the internet in 19 languages. The 328 guides who give daily tours on the extensive grounds and in the museum have been unemployed since the museum was closed.
The reopening on July 1, 2020 marks a new era for the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau, established in 1947 as a memorial site by the Polish Parliament at the initiative of former concentration camp prisoners. Public access and the museum staff's work are now heavily regulated in accordance with coronavirus hygiene measures.
Physical distancing regulations, protective masks and a mandatory "one-way" movement system on the premises are now standard. No more than 15 persons are allowed in a guided group. For the memorial and museum, the income normally generated by booked guided tours is reduced by half.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan: Armenia death rate grew by 30% in June y/y The PM reminded that the number of deaths in the first five months of 2020 was lower against the same period last year.
819 members invited to the Oscars to diversify the Academy Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the Hollywood figures invited to join the Academy.
Lebanon heads for famine as pandemic accelerates hunger In the past week alone, the Lebanese pound has lost over 40 per cent of its value.
Viva-MTS celebrating the 15th anniversary The event will be streamed on July 1, at 19:00 on Viva-MTS official Facebook page.