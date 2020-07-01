UK makes citizenship offer to Hong Kong residents

PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to three million Hong Kong residents are to be offered the chance to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, according to the BBC.

The PM said Hong Kong's freedoms were being violated by a new security law and those affected would be offered a "route" out of the former UK colony.

About 350,000 UK passport holders, and 2.6 million others eligible, will be able to come to the UK for five years.

And after a further year, they will be able to apply for citizenship.

At the moment, British National Overseas Passport holders have restricted rights and are only entitled to visa-free access to the UK for six months.

Under the government's plans, all British Overseas Nationals and their dependents will be given right to remain in the UK, including the right to work, for five years. At this point, they will be able to apply for settled status, and after a further year, seek citizenship.