Armenia negotiating with vaccine manufacturer Moderna

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is negotiating with vaccine manufacturer Moderna and international agencies, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Thursday, July 2.

Moderna Therapeutics is a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company co-founded by Armenian entrepreneur Noubar Afeyan.

Torosyan said more than 100 potential Covid-19 vaccines are currently in the works worldwide, but only 20 of them could actually be approved.

The Minister said Armenia is negotiating both with manufacturers and international agencies who will be overseeing the even distribution of the vaccines once they are ready.

Torosyan also said that 650 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious or critical condition.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 593 to reach 26,658 on Thursday morning. So far, 15,036 people have recovered, 459 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 153 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.