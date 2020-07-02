Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 125
July 2, 2020 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Thursday, July 2 announced six new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 125.
Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.
101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 70 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
