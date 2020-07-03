Armenia NA special committee will probe govt's handling of coronavirus

Armenia NA special committee will probe govt's handling of coronavirus
July 3, 2020 - 11:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian parliament has established an investigative Committee to probe the government's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement on Thursday, July 2.

The move comes after opposition parties Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia requested the creation of such a committee on Thursday.

Mirzoyan said the special committee is being established at the request of at least one fourth of the total number of the deputies and is set "to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, to have effective measures carried out by the government and the Commandant’s Office for mitigating or eliminating the consequences of the fight against that virus, as well as to study the efficiency and the lawfulness of the restrictions of the human rights and fundamental freedoms during the period of the state of emergency."

The members of the new committee will be identified at a National Assembly meeting in September.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 662 to reach 27,320 on Friday morning. So far, 15,484 people have recovered, 469 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 156 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"
Armenia reports 322 new coronavirus cases, 293 recoveries
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Viva-MTS, FPWC carry on with energy projects in Armenia's provinces
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Politics
 Latest news
"Racist fish": Copenhagen's Little Mermaid vandalized Visited by a million tourists, the statue was created as a tribute to the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen.
Macron taps Jean Castex to be France’s new PM Castex is associated with the conservative Republican party, as opposed to Macron’s centrist leanings.
Karabakh reports four new coronavirus infections 101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 85 others are quarantined.
French PM Édouard Philippe submits government's resignation Philippe has tendered his government’s resignation after seeing the country through the pandemic.