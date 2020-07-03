Armenians required to quarantine when traveling to Switzerland
July 3, 2020 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the 29 countries listed as posing a high risk of coronavirus infection by the Swiss authorities. Beginning from July 6, travellers entering Switzerland from those countries must go into quarantine for ten days, Swizzinfo.ch reports.
The Federal Office of Public Health published the list on Thursday, July 2 as part of new measures taken by the Swiss authorities to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.
After flattening the peak in March, infection rates have been creeping up over the past two weeks, sometimes rising to above 100 on certain days.
The authorities fear that the rise in infections may in part be explained by people arriving from abroad or Swiss people travelling to high risk countries and bringing the virus back when they return.
Serbia and Kosovo are also included on the list because large populations of migrants from these countries have settled in Switzerland and regularly return to visit relatives.
The full list, in alphabetical order, is: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Kosovo, Kuwait, Moldova, North Macedonia, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Sweden, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States.
