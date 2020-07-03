Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours
July 3, 2020 - 11:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 662 to reach 27,320 on Friday, July 3 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 448 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

118,102 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 15,484 people have recovered, 469 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 156 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

