Japan launches bullet train that continues moving during earthquake
July 3, 2020 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan's latest record-breaking bullet train doesn't only run faster and smoother -- it's also able to transport passengers to safety in the event of an earthquake, CNN reports.
The N700S -- the 'S' stands for 'Supreme' -- entered into service July 1 and serves the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which links Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka.
It can run up to 360 kilometers per hour, a new record set during a test run in 2019, making it one of the fastest trains in the world. The operating speed, however, will be capped at 285 kilometers per hour.
It's the first new bullet train model to be added to the Tokaido Shinkansen line by the Central Japan Railway (JR Central) in 13 years, a launch that was originally timed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 -- now postponed to 2021.
Coincidentally, Japan inaugurated the Tokaido Shinkansen line in 1964, connecting Tokyo and Osaka, just in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo that same year. It was the world's first high speed railway line.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Yuval Noah Harari “Sapiens" translated into Armenian "Sapiens" has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold 12 million copies.
Karabakh reports four new coronavirus infections 101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 85 others are quarantined.
"Westworld" creators developing "Fallout" TV series for Amazon The series takes place in an alternate future, after a nuclear war has turned most of the world into a wasteland.
Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours 118,102 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.