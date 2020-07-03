French PM Édouard Philippe submits government's resignation
July 3, 2020 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has tendered his government’s resignation after seeing the country through the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reports.
The Elysée Palace announced that Philippe had submitted the government’s resignation, but would remain as head of an interim government until the president, Emmanuel Macron, carried out a reshuffle and named his successor.
In French government reshuffles, the prime minister tenders their resignation before new cabinet appointments, but can still be renamed to the position. Philippe, an increasingly popular figure, could be reappointed.
The Elysée statement said: “Mr Edouard Philippe has today handed his resignation from the government to the President of the Républic who has accepted it. He will remain, with other members of the Government, to deal with current matters until the nomination of a new government.”
During the Covid-19 crisis it fell to Philippe to deliver details, while Macron painted the bigger picture. During news conferences, Philippe appeared calm, reassuring and serious as he outlined lockdown rules and other unpopular regulations deemed necessary during the health emergency.
His popularity has grown as Macron’s has slipped, with the latest polls suggesting Philippe had the confidence of up to half of French voters, with the president trailing at between 33% and 39%.
Philippe, 49, was appointed in 2017 after Macron’s presidential election victory. At the time he was a member of the centre-right Les Républicains (LR) party. He left LR but never joined the governing centrist La République En Marche.
Photo: Thomas Coex/AP
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Yuval Noah Harari “Sapiens" translated into Armenian "Sapiens" has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold 12 million copies.
Karabakh reports four new coronavirus infections 101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 85 others are quarantined.
"Westworld" creators developing "Fallout" TV series for Amazon The series takes place in an alternate future, after a nuclear war has turned most of the world into a wasteland.
Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours 118,102 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.