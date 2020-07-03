Survey: 460,000 U.S. residents identify as having Armenian ancestry

Survey: 460,000 U.S. residents identify as having Armenian ancestry
July 3, 2020 - 18:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The American Community Survey (ACS) has revealed that 0.14% of the U.S. population – more than 462,000 people – identify as having Armenian ancestry.

In its annual American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau asks Americans to identify their ancestry. Ancestry refers to a person’s lineage or ethnic origin. Ethnic composition varies heavily across the United States and is often a reflection of centuries-old migration patterns. Every state has a unique ethnic community whose history can in many cases be traced back hundreds of years.

0.65% of California residents – or 252,679 people in total and the most of any state – identify as having Armenian ancestry, which means 54.68% all U.S. residents identifying as having Armenian ancestry live in California, 24/7 Wall St. reports citing the survey.

The first Armenians settled in California in 1874, just 24 years after the state joined the Union. The area is notable for its large agricultural output and ethnic diversity among its farmers. More Armenians migrated to the area in the 1920s, following the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
 Top stories
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
Lavrov hints gas price for Armenia linked to criminal case against rail firm
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Racist fish": Copenhagen's Little Mermaid vandalized Visited by a million tourists, the statue was created as a tribute to the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen.
Macron taps Jean Castex to be France’s new PM Castex is associated with the conservative Republican party, as opposed to Macron’s centrist leanings.
Yuval Noah Harari “Sapiens" translated into Armenian "Sapiens" has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold 12 million copies.
French PM Édouard Philippe submits government's resignation Philippe has tendered his government’s resignation after seeing the country through the pandemic.