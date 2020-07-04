Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen in England
July 4, 2020 - 15:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are opening their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the BBC reveals.
Businesses reopening on Saturday, July 4 must observe strict social distancing rules.
As measures eased, Boris Johnson urged people to act responsibly, while the government's scientific advisers said the latest step was not "risk-free".
The health secretary has warned those who get carried away could be jailed.
Matt Hancock told the Daily Mail people were entitled to enjoy themselves at pubs, but added that people who start fights or cause other disorder "could end up behind bars if you break the law".
Latest figures show a further 137 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 44,131.
