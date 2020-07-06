Armenia reports 330 new coronavirus cases as 162 recover

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 330 to reach 28,936 on Monday, July 6 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 162 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes.

123,815 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 16,302 people have recovered, 491 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 159 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.