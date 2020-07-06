China authorities take precautions after bubonic plague case

China authorities take precautions after bubonic plague case
July 6, 2020 - 11:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Authorities in China have stepped up precautions after a city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region confirmed one case of bubonic plague, the BBC reports.

According to state reports, the Bayannur patient - a herdsman - is in quarantine and in a stable condition.

Officials issued a Level 3 warning, the second-lowest in a four-tier system.

The bubonic plague, caused by bacterial infection, can be deadly, but can be treated with commonly available antibiotics.

The new case was first reported as suspected bubonic plague on Saturday at a hospital in Urad Middle Banner, in Bayannur city.

It is not yet clear how or why the patient might have become infected.

The level 3 alert forbids the hunting and eating of animals that could carry plague and calls on the public to report suspected cases.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Red Cross urges against "vaccine nationalism"
Armenia: Chairman of State Revenue Committee resigns
Spain: Mortality spiked 155% in worst week of epidemic
Turkey planning special agency to promote Armenian Genocide denial
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Survey: Less Armenians view Russia as country's main friend More people – 12% in 2020 against 5% in 2013 – consider France to be the main friend of Armenia.
Armenia reports 330 new coronavirus cases as 162 recover 123,815 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
The coronavirus is airborne, 239 experts tell WHO The WHO has long held that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets.
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine could meet mid-August target Bharat Biotech International Ltd. has received the regulatory nod to start human clinical trials for its shot․