Prolific film composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91
July 6, 2020 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ennio Morricone, the Oscar winner whose haunting, inventive scores expertly accentuated the simmering, dialogue-free tension of the spaghetti Westerns directed by Sergio Leone, has died. He was 91, The Hollywood Reporter says.
The Italian composer, who scored more than 500 films — seven for his countryman Leone after they had met as kids in elementary school — died in Rome following complications from a fall last week in which he broke his femur.
A native and lifelong resident of Rome whose first instrument was the trumpet, Morricone won his Oscar for his work on Quentin Tarantino’s "The Hateful Eight" (2015) and also was nominated for his original scores for Terrence Malick’s "Days of Heaven" (1978), Roland Joffe’s "The Mission" (1986), Brian De Palma’s "The Untouchables" (1987), Barry Levinson’s "Bugsy" (1991) and Giuseppe Tornatore’s "Malena" (2000).
Known as “The Maestro,” he also received an honorary Oscar in 2007 (presented by Clint Eastwood) for his “magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music,” and he collected 11 David di Donatello Awards, Italy’s highest film honors.
Morricone’s ripe, pulsating sounds enriched Leone’s low-budget shoot-’em-ups "A Fistful of Dollars" (1964), "For a Few Dollars More" (1965), "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" (1966) — those three starred Eastwood — "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968) and "Duck, You Sucker" (1971).
Photo: AP/Michael Sohn
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Survey: Less Armenians view Russia as country's main friend More people – 12% in 2020 against 5% in 2013 – consider France to be the main friend of Armenia.
Armenia reports 330 new coronavirus cases as 162 recover 123,815 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
The coronavirus is airborne, 239 experts tell WHO The WHO has long held that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets.
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine could meet mid-August target Bharat Biotech International Ltd. has received the regulatory nod to start human clinical trials for its shot․