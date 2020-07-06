Iran confirms centrifuge facility was damaged in fire
July 6, 2020 - 11:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran on Sunday, July 5 confirmed that a damaged building at the underground Natanz nuclear site was a new centrifuge assembly center, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Iranian officials had previously sought to downplay the fire, which erupted early on Thursday, calling it only an “incident” that affected an “industrial shed.” However, a released photo and video of the site broadcast by Iranian state television showed a two-story brick building with scorch marks and its roof apparently destroyed.
A spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Sunday that work had begun on the center in 2013 and it was inaugurated in 2018, TIME says.
“More advanced centrifuge machines were intended to be built there,” he said, adding that the damage would “possibly cause a delay in development and production of advanced centrifuge machines in the medium term.”
He said that the fire had damaged “precision and measuring instruments,” and that the center had not been operating at full capacity due to restrictions imposed by Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran began experimenting with advanced centrifuge models in the wake of the U.S. unilaterally withdrawing from the deal two years ago.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Survey: Less Armenians view Russia as country's main friend More people – 12% in 2020 against 5% in 2013 – consider France to be the main friend of Armenia.
Armenia reports 330 new coronavirus cases as 162 recover 123,815 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
The coronavirus is airborne, 239 experts tell WHO The WHO has long held that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets.
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine could meet mid-August target Bharat Biotech International Ltd. has received the regulatory nod to start human clinical trials for its shot․