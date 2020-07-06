Covid-19: Iran records highest daily death toll
July 6, 2020 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran recorded its highest number of deaths from Covid-19 within a 24-hour period, official health ministry figures showed on Sunday, July 5, according to Reuters.
The 163 deaths reported on Sunday exceed the previous record from last Monday, when the health ministry reported 162 deaths in a day.
The Islamic Republic has recorded a total of 11,571 deaths and 240,438 infections from the coronavirus, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV. There have been 201,330 recoveries, she said.
The number of new daily infections and deaths has increased sharply in the last week following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in mid-April.
Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus.
