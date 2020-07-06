Covid lockdowns "could cause 1m extra deaths from other diseases"
July 6, 2020 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As health services around the world continue to focus resources on ending the coronavirus pandemic, they threaten to derail decades of hard-won progress tackling diseases like HIV and tuberculosis, CNN reports citing a new report by the International AIDS Society.
The society plans to raise its concerns during the 23rd International AIDS conference, which began Monday, July 6.
"The social distancing efforts and lockdowns to control the spread of it [coronavirus], have disrupted HIV prevention and treatment programs and put vital HIV research on hold," said Dr. Anton Pozniak, president of the International AIDS Society, last week.
A survey released in June by the NGO Global Fund To Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria found that across 106 of the countries it works in, 85% had reported disruptions to their HIV services, 78% to tuberculosis services, and 73% to malaria services. Nearly 20% reported severe disruptions for all three diseases.
Models by the World Health Organization, Stop TB partnership and Imperial College London have predicted that such disruptions could lead to more than 1 million extra deaths across these three diseases.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian explains recent collab with Armenian PM Tankian spoke of how the track came about, noting that it stems from the past of his home country.
Survey: Less Armenians view Russia as country's main friend More people – 12% in 2020 against 5% in 2013 – consider France to be the main friend of Armenia.
Prolific film composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91 The Italian composer died in Rome following complications from a fall last week in which he broke his femur.
China authorities take precautions after bubonic plague case According to state reports, the Bayannur patient is in quarantine and in a stable condition.