Karabakh coronavirus infections reach 136
July 7, 2020 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, July 7 announced one new coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 136.
Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.
111 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 82 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
